The victim of a shooting in Amsterdam-Noord on Tuesday afternoon died from his injuries, police said. The 43-year-old man did not have a fixed place of residence. He was identified by Parool as Dwight Mook, who himself was convicted of shooting a man to death during a traffic dispute in the Amsterdam city center in 2001. Two people were arrested in connection with Mook's death, but neither is believed to be the gunman.

The shooting on Tuesday happened on Vikingpad at about 4 p.m. near a parking lot, leaving the victim seriously wounded. "Witnesses heard a loud bang, then saw an injured man being pulled into a red car and this vehicle quickly drove away," police said on Wednesday. A red Dacia Sandero Stepway with Belgian license plates was one focus of the investigation immediately after the shooting. Photographs from the scene showed the front end of the vehicle smeared with blood.

Police responding to witness reports of the gunshot did not find a person of interest at the scene. They shifted their attention to the Dacia vehicle found near the BovenIJ hospital in Amsterdam-Noord. Police cordoned off the area, and eventually impounded the car. "Not long after, it turned out that the victim had died in the hospital," police added.

Two men were quickly apprehended in connection with the shooting, and were placed in restrictive custody, preventing them from communicating with anyone other than their legal representation. Both men are from Almere, with one being 37 years old, and the other at the age of 38. "Their role in the shooting is being investigated further, but the detective suspects neither of them of being the shooter," police said.

Detectives were hoping to get in touch with any witnesses, especially one person who rode a bicycle away from the crime scene. Additionally, police were looking for still images and video footage from the area, especially from anyone who was on IJdoornlaan at around 4 p.m. on the day of the shooting.

Mook was convicted of gunning down René Nijda on October 21, 2001, Parool reported on Wednesday. Mook was 21 at the time, and was driving drunk after a night out at a club on Reguliersdwarsstraat. Nijda, 23, was double-parked and blocking the street while talking with some friends. Unable to drive past him, Mook confronted the other man, who struck him as the argument escalated. Mook then retaliated by pulling out a gun and shooting the Amsterdam resident in the head. He was quickly arrested with the gun, and confessed to the shooting. Prosecutors had called for him to serve a 12-year sentence, but when he was convicted the court gave Mook seven years.

While in custody, but before the trial, Mook also fought with another prisoner, the newspaper stated. Mook stabbed the prisoner in the chest with a pen, striking the victim's heart and nearly killing him. Mook argued he was unaware he had a pen in his hand when he pushed the aggressive victim away in an act of self defense. He was convicted of assault, but not attempted murder.

He was released in 2006, but was frequently suspected of multiple crimes, just like when he was a minor. He had also been convicted as a child of assault, robbery, and weapons charges, and was later suspected of assault, drug crimes, and theft as an adult, according to Parool