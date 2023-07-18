A shooting in Amsterdam left one person injured Tuesday afternoon. The wounded person was being treated at an area hospital, but it was not immediately clear how that person arrived there. The victim's condition was not revealed.

Melding schietpartij op Vikingpad in de Banne bij voetbalclub Kadoelen. Auto met Belgische kentekenplaat en bloed op de motorkap staat bij Boven IJ-ziekenhuis. pic.twitter.com/pa7Njtxf8H — Jesper Roele (@JesperRoele) July 18, 2023

Shots rang out at about 4 p.m. near Vikingpad in Amsterdam-Noord, police said. When police arrived on scene, they took one man into custody. The person was being treated as a person of interest, and was brought to a police station for questioning.

Not far from there, police were examining a red Dacia Sandero Stepway parked in front of the BovenIJ hospital. Photos at the scene indicated that the vehicle, with Belgian license plates, had blood smeared all over the front end, including the grille and bumper.

Police were still investigating whether the man in custody fired the gunshots, and the motive behind the incident. Local media outlet AT5 said that a witness saw the shooting and called police.

The area around Vikingpad was cordoned off, as was the area around the car at the hospital. The case remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact police.