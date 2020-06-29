Suspect arrested for torching safari park, killing 10 animals

The police arrested a 25-year-old man from Eemnes over the weekend on suspicion of setting a fire in safari park Beekse Bergen in Hilvarenbeek. Eight impalas and two kudu antelope were killed in the fire on March 26 after two animal enclosures were set on fire.

Beekse Bergen previously said the fire destroyed the outdoor cheetah enclosure, and the nilgai paddock. Police announced two weeks ago that an arsonist was to blame, and that they had identified a possible suspect.

The suspect could not be arrested immediately, because he was being treated at a psychiatric institution, the police said. He was arrested over the weekend, when he was discharged from the facility.

Police said he was in custody for questioning, and would have an arraignment hearing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the month, Hilvarenbeek Mayor Evert Weys said the fire was a "sad incident," calling the crime an apparent "one-time action from a disturbed person. I am relieved that the suspect was tracked down."