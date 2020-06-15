Netherlands sees biggest drop in exports, imports since 2009

The volume of goods exported from the Netherlands was 11.2 percent lower in April than in the same month last year - the biggest drop since June 2009. The volume of imports decreased by 8 percent - the biggest drop since October 2009, Statistics Netherlands said on Monday.

The decrease in exports of Dutch manufactured goods was higher than that of re-exports, according to the stats office. Especially exports of transport means and machines decreased. The import of these items also decreased most.

Statistics Netherlands expects that exports will be even lower in June. This is mainly because of a large reduction in German industrial production and the fact that both Dutch and European entrepreneurs are more negative about their foreign order position, the stats office said.