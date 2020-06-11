Sunshine and high temps ahead for NL this weekend

Thursday's cloudy and sometimes wet weather will give way to sunshine and high temperatures this weekend, Weeronline expects. thermometers will climb to mid-twenties in most places, even approaching 30 degrees in some areas on Saturday.

Maximums on Thursday will range between 16 and 22 degrees, with clouds and occasional rainfall. Friday will look completely different, with many places waking up to sunshine. In the northern parts of the country the day will start out cloudy with maybe a shower or two, but the sun will break through as the day continues. Maximums on Friday will range from around 21 degrees in the Wadden to up to 28 degrees in the east.

Saturday will start out very sunny, with some clouds starting to build in the afternoon. These may turn into thunderstorms late afternoon. Maximums will be summer high ranging from 23-25 degrees in the west, to 26-28 in the central parts of the country, and up to 29 degrees on the eastern border.

Sunday will also start out sunny, but with clouds and maybe showers and thunderstorms coming in as the day continues. Maximums will range between 21 and 26 degrees, with the eastern parts of the country seeing the highest temps.