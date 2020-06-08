Netherlands primary schools reopen completely

Primary schools in the Netherlands are opening completely from today. For the first time since mid-March pupils will be able to see all their classmates in class with them.

Schools in the Netherlands all closed on March 16, one of the measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus. For nearly two months all kids in the Netherlands, except the children of people with essential professions and a few other exceptions, had their lessons digitally.

On May 11, primary schools reopened partially with about half of kids being allowed in class at a time. According to the RIVM, kids under the age of 12 hardly contribute to the spread of the coronavirus. Last week, secondary schools also partly reopened their doors.

As far as is known, only one primary school so far closed its doors again due to the coronavirus. That happened at De Springbok in The Hague after two teachers working at different locations tested positive for the virus and a number of pupils also started showing symptoms.