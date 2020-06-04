Hague primary school closes over possible coronavirus outbreak

Primary school De Springbok in The Hague closed its doors after two teachers tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson for umbrella organization De Haagse Scholen confirmed to NU.nl. The school board decided to close the primary school as a precaution and go back to distance learning for the time being.

The two infected teachers have been at home since the weekend. They received their test results on Tuesday. Seven pupils also started showing symptoms that could indicate a coronavirus infection. They will be tested soon.

De Springbok has two locations in the Transvaal district of The Hague. The infected teachers weren't teaching at the same location. Both locations are closed. Health service GGD is doing a source and contact investigation, to find out where the teachers may have gotten the virus and who they had contact with and may have spread it to.

Primary schools in the Netherlands closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March and partly reopened on May 11. According to health institute RIVM, children up to the age of 12 contribute little to the spread of the virus.