Serious accident caused by wrong-way driver; two hurt

A serious accident on the A67 near Asten in Noord-Brabant left two motorists injured early on Monday morning. The accident was caused by a wrong-way driver, which hit another car head-on on between Eindhoven and Venlo, RTL Nieuws reports.

The accident happened at around 00:45 a.m. The two injured persons were the drivers of the two cars involved in the accident. One of them was seriously hurt. They were both taken to hospital.

Local media report that the wrong-way driver is German, and the other driver is British.