Fatal shooting in Rotterdam, police chase ends in crash; Two held

An early morning shooting in Rotterdam left one man dead in front of a home there. Two people were seen fleeing the scene of the crime, and police said they were captured by authorities a short time later.

It happened just before 7:10 a.m. on Bramentuin in Rotterdam-Zuid, where the gunshot victim succumbed to his injuries. The man died at the scene despite efforts from first responders to resuscitate him.

The shooting sparked a pursuit involving about ten police vehicles, a witness told Rijnmond. The chase ended with a car crash on Dordtsestraatweg, over five kilometers away from the initial crime scene.

“Two suspects were arrested for the fatal shooting incident on the Bramentuin,” police confirmed.

“The men were still trying to get away, but six police officers approached them with weapons drawn,” a witness told the broadcaster.

The victim was a 30-year-old resident who was shot in the head, neighbors told local broadcaster Rijnmond. They said it looked like he was leaving for work when the shooting happened.

Records show several paramedics were dispatched on the ground as well as an air ambulance. “An investigation is in full swing,” police said in a statement.

Police took a 21-year-old man from Dordrecht and a 20-year-old man from Capelle aan den IJssel into custody.

Kort na de dodelijke schietpartij aan de Bramentuin in Rotterdam-IJsselmonde zijn twee verdachten aangehouden door de politie. pic.twitter.com/wXie7c9dHE — Joey Bremer (@010fotograaf) May 29, 2020

Na de dodelijke schietpartij op de Bramentuin heeft de politie twee verdachten aangehouden op de Dordtsestraatweg in Rotterdam.https://t.co/TqvmsCn1m3 pic.twitter.com/sq9X6kCoTs — MediaTV (@mediatvnl) May 29, 2020