Limburg primary school closed after coronavirus infects staff

Classes will not resume at De Veldhof primary school in Eygelshoven next week after four staff members were found to be infected with Covid-19, the municipal health service GGD Zuid Limburg has confirmed. The school will have to hold its classes remotely for the time being, the GGD told news outlet 1Limburg on Friday, a day after the the infections were disclosed.

While no student is confirmed to have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, an initial study revealed that six students had been in close contact with one of the infected staff members. Their parents are being urged by the GGD Zuid Limburg to have the children tested, according to 1Limburg.

As of Friday evening, the health center is still awaiting the test results of another 21 staff members at De Veldhof, with the total number of confirmed cases among the staff body remaining at four.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began, some 44,888 people have tested positive for an active coronavirus infection in the Netherlands, as of Friday, with health officials having dished out a total of 317,287 tests.