Four staff test positive for coronavirus at Limburg primary school

Four employees at a single primary school in the Limburg town of Eygelshoven were diagnosed with Covid-19, local broadcaster L1 reported, based on information from municipal health service GGD Zuid-Limburg​. On the basis of these results, the school is now considering how to proceed, with primary schools set to transition back to their full classrooms on June 1.

The school told L1 they are unsure if they will have to close temporarily. "That is speculation. The investigation is still ongoing, so it is a bit premature to go into what is possible or not," said Christian Hoebe, professor and head of infectious disease control at GGD Zuid Limburg.

The incident emerged when one of the teachers at De Veldhof primary school tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. Upon further testing, three other staff members were found to be infected at the school, with the four now confined to quarantine.

All other staff at the school were to undergo testing for the coronavirus disease. Fourteen were tested on Wednesday, with the rest to be tested on Thursday and Friday. "We expect to receive the first results on Thursday," added Hoebe.

The suddenness of the infections comes as no surprise. "That can occur at this stage. That is why we're also being swift about it and sourcing the contact research," he said.

Coronavirus infections in children of primary school age

Statistics from public health agency RIVM collected since the end of February show that 25 children between the ages of 5 and 9 have been diagnosed so far with Covid-19. Another 67 people who tested positive were from 10 to 14 years old. Across both age groups, a total of only 10 children were admitted to a hospital.

In total, 11,640 people from the Netherlands have been hospitalized with Covid-19.