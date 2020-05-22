Only 13 new Covid-19 deaths reported; Death toll stands at 5,788

Public health agency RIVM confirmed the deaths of 13 more people who were suffering from Covid-19. In total, 5,788 people in the Netherlands have died from the coronavirus disease since March 6.

At least three people are now known to have died on Thursday, which was a public holiday in the country. That figure will likely increase as more data is collected by the agency. All of the newly-reported deaths took place between May 15 and May 22, data which includes the addition of six more patients who died on Wednesday. The update increased that day's total to 15.

Another nine hospitalizations were also confirmed by the RIVM, including the hospital admissions of eight more people from Monday through Wednesday.​ Some 11,649 people resident in the Netherlands have required hospital treatment since late February.

Over the last three months, 44,888 people have tested positive for an active coronavirus infection, an increase of 188. Officials in the Netherlands have tested 317,287 for the virus.