One hurt, two held in Hague armed robbery

Shots were fired during a home invasion and robbery on Paviljoensgracht in The Hague on Monday morning. A victim was taken to hospital for treatment. Two suspects were arrested, the police said on Twitter.

The robbery was first reported to the police at 8:21 a.m., followed by reports of shots fired a minute later. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene at 8:23 a.m., with a second ambulance following 15 minutes later.

The police immediately launched an investigation, including sharing the suspects' descriptions on Twitter. One suspect was a slender man with long, dark hair and wearing jeans and a dark jacket. The second man was in his early twenties and wore glasses, an orange jacket, and gray pants.

The police announced that two suspects were arrested about 30 minutes after sharing their descriptions.

The police did not say how badly the victim was injured. They were taken to hospital for treatment.