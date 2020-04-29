Video released of suspect wanted for fatal shooting in Amsterdam parking garage

The police released video footage of the night 24-year-old Orpheo Gefferie was shot dead in parking garage The Bank on Amstelstraat in Amsterdam. The video shows suspect 20-year-old Erxinio Luntungan first entering the garage with three other people, then getting into an argument at the payment terminal, and then running out of the garage.

The shooting happened on May 18 last year. Luntungan has been on the run since. The Public Prosecution Service made a reward of 10 thousand euros available for information that leads to Luntungan's arrest. The police previously released the man's photo.

The police think that Luntungan may not have the means to spend so much time in hiding and may therefore be relying on help from family or friends. Aiding and abetting a wanted criminal is also a punishable offense, the police warned.