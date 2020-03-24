Fmr. Medical Minister thanks Netherlands for support

Bruno Bruins, who stepped down as Minister for Medical Care last week, said thank you for all the messages of support he received since his resignation.

"Many thanks for all the sweet messages, flowers, drawings and gifts. Heart warming. I am resting now, although I don't like it much. I wish all the hard workers in the Netherlands a lot of strength. Only together will we work the corona crisis out of the country. Take care and look after each other!" Bruins said on Twitter.

Bruins was in charge of the Netherlands response to the coronavirus as Minister for Medical Care. He resigned on Thursday, after he collapsed from exhaustion during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday evening. His fellow politicians largely thanked him for his hard work and wished him well.

Martin van Rijn, of opposition party PvdA, was appointed to succeed Bruins.