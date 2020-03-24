Fmr. Medical Minister thanks Netherlands for support

By Janene Pieters on March 24, 2020 - 16:50
Bruno Bruins
Bruno BruinsPhoto: Rijkshoverheid

Bruno Bruins, who stepped down as Minister for Medical Care last week, said thank you for all the messages of support he received since his resignation. 

"Many thanks for all the sweet messages, flowers, drawings and gifts. Heart warming. I am resting now, although I don't like it much. I wish all the hard workers in the Netherlands a lot of strength. Only together will we work the corona crisis out of the country. Take care and look after each other!" Bruins said on Twitter.

Bruins was in charge of the Netherlands response to the coronavirus as Minister for Medical Care. He resigned on Thursday, after he collapsed from exhaustion during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday evening. His fellow politicians largely thanked him for his hard work and wished him well.

Martin van Rijn, of opposition party PvdA, was appointed to succeed Bruins. 

Tags: 

Related stories

Bruno Bruins, Mark Rutte, and Jaap van Dissel at a press conference introducing new rules regarding coronavirus.

"Everyone stay home" if sick, Many events banned: Dutch government tightens coronavirus rules

Primary school De Achthoek in Amsterdam Oost

All schools, cafes, businesses closed through Apr. 6 as coronavirus spread; PM to address the nation

Hospital corridor

96 Dutch in ICU with coronavirus; hospitals running low on masks

Medical masks

30 more coronavirus patients dead, nearly 3,000 in total infected

Dr. Milly Haverkort, an infectious diseases and internal medicine specialist, demonstrates a coronavirus exam at the GGD Kennemerland. February 2020.

Coronavirus cases more than doubles to 82; MPs concerned over medical supply shortages

Coronavirus Covid-19

Biggest single-day increase in new coronavirus patients takes total to 1413