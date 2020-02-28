Two killed in crash with car linked to ATM bombing

Two people were killed in a car accident on the A12 highway in Zevenaar on Friday morning, the Gelderland police said on Twitter. A third person fled the scene of the accident. The police believe the car involved was used as a getaway car in an ATM bombing in Germany earlier this morning.

The car crashed into the back of a truck at high speed at around 4:30 a.m., Omroep Gelderland reports. The car was not being chased by the police when the accident happened, as previous reports suggested, according to the broadcaster.

The ATM bombing in Germany happened around 30 minutes before the crash. "Several perpetrators attempted to blow up an ATM in Emmerich this morning at about 4 a.m." police in the Kleve district of Germany said. “A road accident with two fatalities occurred on the A12 in The Netherlands in close proximity to the crime.”

German authorities are checking surveillance cameras near the crime scene to conclusively determine if the car crash and apparent attempted robbery are connected.

A police helicopter was dispatched to search for the person who fled the scene of the accident. The man is possibly injured and was wearing dark clothing with no jacket, according to a description shared on citizens' notification system Burgernet. If you spot this man, call the police. Don't approach him, the police advised.

There were warnings of icy roads in the Netherlands on Friday morning, but the weather was not immediately mentioned as the police investigated the cause of the accident.