A second Dutch child died on Wednesday evening after a serious car crash in Tüddern, Germany, last week. The 3-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, the German police said. His 2-year-old sister also died in the accident.

The two toddlers and their 32-year-old father and 28-year-old mother crashed head-on with another car in a bend on the regional road in Tüddern, just across the border from Sittard, on Friday. The little girl was killed instantly. The other three were seriously hurt. The parents are still in hospital, AD reports.

The 28-year-old driver of the other car is also still in the hospital. The police assume he caused the crash by driving on the wrong side of the road. Due to their injuries, the police have not yet been able to talk to any of the three adults involved in the crash, spokesperson Frank Linkens of the German police told the newspaper.

All five people involved in the accident come from the Limgurg municipality of Echt-Susteren, mayor Jos Hessels said on Saturday. He made no further comments.