Dutch gang arrested for drug trafficking in Spain: report

The Spanish police arrested an alleged Dutch criminal organization for drug trafficking in Alicante. Four Dutch men between the ages of 44 and 56 were arrested for possessing more than 100 kilograms of cannabis, 550 cannabis plants, a firearm and large sums of money, RTL Nieuws reports based on reports in Spanish media.

According to the local media, contact with the Dutch police showed that one of the detainees is suspected of involvement in three murders in the Netherlands, and another is a member of a "very dangerous" motorcycle gang. The Dutch police could not confirm that to RTL Nieuws.

The four Dutch men were caught after the Spanish police raided a cannabis club in Alicante. They are charged with drug trafficking, membership of a criminal organization, fraud, and illegal possession of weapons.