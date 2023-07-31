Two Dutch people were arrested in Spain on Thursday with hashish, weed, and ecstasy pills in the car. They were accused of “a crime against public health” by drug trafficking and sentenced the next day to a year in prison and a fine, NOS reports.

The 47-year-old and 30-year-old Dutchmen came to Spain from Portugal. They were driving on the N-620 in northern Spain on Thursday evening when the police pulled them over for a check near the municipality of Villares de la Reina in the province of Salamanca. The police found 54 grams of hashish, 16 grams of cannabis, an unknown number of ecstasy pills, and a precision scale.

The two appeared before the examining magistrate on Friday. They admitted that they had intended to sell some of the hashish and the cannabis. The ecstasy was for personal use, they said.

The two Dutchmen were convicted through the fast-track court. They accepted the Public Prosecution Service’s recommendation of one year in prison. Their acceptance means that their sentence will be reduced by one-third, so they’ll spend a total of eight months in prison in Spain.

The court also fined them, but the amount is unclear, according to the broadcaster.