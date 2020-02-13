Fourth mail bomb in two days detonates at ING office in Amsterdam

A mail bomb exploded at an ING facility in Amsterdam on Thursday afternoon. On person was checked over for smoke inhalation by paramedics at the scene, the Amsterdam police said on Twitter.

The incident happened on Bijlmerdreef. Firefighters, paramedics and police were first dispatched to the scene just after 12:15 p.m.

This is the fourth mail bomb found at companies in the Netherlands in two days. On Wednesday morning mail bombs exploded at an ABN Amro mail sorting center in Amsterdam and company Ricoh in Kerkrade. And on Thursday morning a mail bomb was found at financial services company Unisys in Leusden. This one was disarmed and removed by the Ministry of Defense's explosive disposal department EOD before it exploded.

A suspicious letter was also reported in Maastricht on Wednesday, but this turned out to be a false alarm. The suspicious envelope contained a computer mouse.

The mail bombs on Wednesday were part of an extortion plot where the sender demanded an undisclosed amount of bitcoin. The demand was made with the promise that, if paid, the sender would stop distributing the explosives, police said in a statement on Wednesday evening.