Mail bomb sent to Leusden company
Update 10:40 - The suspicious letter was identified as a mail bomb. The EOD disarmed and removed the device - it did not explode, the police said. A possible link to mail bombs that exploded in Amsterdam and Kerkrade is being investigated. The Amsterdam police are leading the investigation.
A company in Leusden received a suspicious letter on Thursday morning. The police and the Ministry of Defense's explosive disposal department EOD are at the scene to investigate.
The letter was sent to financial services company Unisys on Storkstraat, according to NU.nl.
On Wednesday morning, two mail bombs exploded in Amsterdam and Kerkrade. No one was injured. The sender of the mail bombs demanded that the targeted companies pay them in bitcoins, or they will receive more explosives in the mail.
A suspicious letter was also received by a company in Maastricht on Wednesday, but this turned out to be a false alarm. The suspicious item turned out to be a computer mouse in an envelope.