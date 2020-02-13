Mail bomb sent to Leusden company

A company in Leusden received a suspicious letter on Thursday morning. The police and the Ministry of Defense's explosive disposal department EOD are at the scene to investigate.

The letter was sent to financial services company Unisys on Storkstraat, according to NU.nl.

On Wednesday morning, two mail bombs exploded in Amsterdam and Kerkrade. No one was injured. The sender of the mail bombs demanded that the targeted companies pay them in bitcoins, or they will receive more explosives in the mail.

A suspicious letter was also received by a company in Maastricht on Wednesday, but this turned out to be a false alarm. The suspicious item turned out to be a computer mouse in an envelope.