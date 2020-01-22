Raids, arrests in investigation into banned pedophile club

The police arrested two men and raided four homes in Hengelo, Arnhem, Haarlem and Lelystad on Tuesday in an investigation into the possible continuation of banned pedophile association Martijn, the Public Prosecutor said in a statement.

A 75-year-old man was arrested in Haarlem on suspicion of possession of child pornography. A 32-year-old man was arrested in Hengelo for "preparatory acts for the abuse of children", the Prosecutor said.

During the raids, the police seized mobile phones, computers, and digital data carriers like hard drives and USB sticks for further investigation.

The Supreme Court banned and disbanded the pedophile association Martijn in 2014, because the association sought to create acceptance for sexual relations between adults and younger children.

In 2019 the police received a report that Martijn's former directors may be continuing with the association, resulting in this investigation being launched.