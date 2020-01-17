Eindhoven rape suspect, 59, says teen girl forced him into sex

A 59-year-old man from Eindhoven is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a campsite in Luxembourg in 2017. Rob N. does not only deny these charges, but claims that the girl forced him to have sex with her. The Public Prosecution Service demanded 3.5 years in prison against the man in court on Friday, AD reports.

Rob N. and the girl knew each other for some time. According to him, the girl was having a hard time. And because she had never been on vacation, he took her for a weekend at a campsite in Luxembourg in August 2017.

After the first night, the girl called her mother in tears, saying that N. had raped her in the caravan. She had gotten out of bed to go to the bathroom, and he raped her when she came back, she said. The campsite owner called the police, and N. was arrested. He was later released and the case was transferred to the Netherlands.

In April of 2018, N. decided to share his version of events. He said he woke up because the girl was sitting on top of him. He said they had sex against his will because he couldn't get her pushed away. N. said that he "had shown zero initiative", that his version is "a thousand percent true", and that the girl is lying.

According to N., this whole case against him was a preconceived, dirty game because people were jealous of his attitude to life. The girl was more or less offered to him, he said.

The judge called it "completely strange" that - if his version of events is what happened - he still took the girl away with him. And that he told his family that he was going to Croatia with friends.

Having sex with a minor is a punishable offense in the Netherlands in and of itself. To prove rape, the Prosecutor has to show that the girl was forced. That does not just mean physical force - force can also happen through circumstances. What is a 15-year-old girl supposed to do in a foreign country where she doesn't understand anyone?

Prosecutor Wineke Wichern sees evidence of force in the consistency - the girl never changed her story and did not make what happened sound worse than it was, the Prosecutor said, according to the newspaper. And both her mother and her boyfriend - who she called that night - testified that the girl was completely upset.