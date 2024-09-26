Ajax reported a 9.8 million euros loss for the 2023-24 season. This is a significant decrease compared to the year before when they made a profit of 39 million euros. The club said in a statement that the loss is mainly due to the club receiving less money from European football last season due to their failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and making less money from player sales.

This resulted in a decrease of the net turnover by 44 million euros to 152 million euros, a reduction of 23 percent. Lower merchandise sales also played a significant role in the decline.

The club also expects a negative financial result after this season and is implementing additional structural cost reductions to combat this.

Ajax had their worst season in decades last season, finishing fifth in the Eredivisie. The club was also knocked out of the UEFA Europa League in the group stage and then eliminated from the UEFA Conference League in the last 16 round by English team Aston Villa.

Transfer revenue amounted to 81.5 million euros, mainly driven by the transfers of Mohammed Kudus and Edson Álvarez to West Ham United and Jurriën Timber to Arsenal. The net transfer result amounted to 31.3 million euros after amortizing compensation fees.

According to the statement, the club's equity currently stands at 226.4 million euros. The General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) has yet to approve the annual accounts.