A disappointing night for Ajax ended in them equaling their biggest-ever loss in Europe. The Amsterdammers were knocked out of the UEFA Conference League after losing 4-0 at Villa Park in Birmingham against Aston Villa.

Ajax were still missing Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis through injury. Topscorer Brian Brobbey was fit enough to start up front.

The first chance of the match went to the home side. Moussa Diaby pulled the ball back for Leon Bailey, who took a touch before sending his shot just wide of the far post.

Villa broke through the Ajax back line again four minutes later. Diaby got to the ball before Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj, who had come out to gather, but Ramaj recovered well, running back and blocking the Frenchman’s attempt with a defender-style slide tackle.

However, Villa scored from the resulting corner. Douglas Luiz chipped the ball into the box, and it was met by Villa’s top goalscorer this season, Ollie Watkins, who headed it perfectly into the far corner.

The goalscorer was substituted five minutes later due to an injury he had picked up earlier in the match for a late tackle on Ramaj.

However, Ajax had their own injury disappointment before halftime. Ahmetcan Kaplan, who has impressed at centre-back since breaking through in the Ajax side, was forced off with an injury. John van ’t Schip made an attacking sub, bringing on striker Chuba Akpom.

Villa switched off right before halftime, and Ajax almost took advantage. Akpom just about kept the ball in play before finding his strike partner, Brobbey, in the box. His shot was knocked off the line by Aston Villa defender Matty Cash.

The substitute for Watkins, John Duran, got his first chance in the early stages of the second half when Alex Moreno came forward and crossed it to the striker in the middle, but Ramaj came out well to thwart the attempt.

It did not last long as Villa made it 2-0 a minute later. Sivert Mannsverk lost the ball in midfield for Ajax, and it was punished by Bailey, who dribbled past Jorrel Hato before rolling it past Ramaj into the far corner.

Mannsverk’s night got worse a few minutes later. The German midfielder was sent off for a second bookable offence after he pulled down Duran.

Duran got his goal in the 75th minute. Devyne Rensch lost his footing, giving the Colombian striker space, which he utilized by smashing the ball in via the crossbar.

Borna Sosa was the next defender to make a mistake. The Croatian lost the ball to Diaby, who had plenty of space to smash it into the near corner, giving Ramaj no chance.

It is fitting for Ajax’s season that a result like this happened. The side is considered one of the worst Ajax sides ever and will now have to push to get a Europa Conference League qualifying spot for next season.