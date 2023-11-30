An injury-time error by Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj gave Olympique Marseille a vital 4-3 win over Ajax. The 22-year-old gave a penalty away, which Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang converted to complete his hat trick. Brian Brobbey and Chuba Akpom scored Ajax’s goals on the night. Ajax are now officially knocked out of the UEFA Europa League for this season.

Marseille were awarded a penalty in the opening phase of the match. Jorrel Hato was penalized for a foul on Ismaila Sarr after six minutes. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang converted the penalty.

Brian Brobbey equalized a few minutes later after a brilliantly worked one-two with Steven Berghuis gave the striker the space to side-foot it home.

Marseille made it 2-1 in the 25th minute. Chancel Mbemba headed the ball convincingly into the far corner from a well-taken corner by Jonathan Clauss.

Just like in the home fixture, both sides were giving a class on how you shouldn’t defend, as Ajax equalized a few minutes later. Berghuis played the ball into the feet of Brobbey, who spun away from his marker with ease before finishing the easy chance.

Aubemayang got a spectacular second goal of the match in the second minute of the second half to give the French side a 3-2 lead. Amine Harit got to the byline and chipped the ball to the far post, where the striker from Gabon overhead kicked it into the goal.

Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn came close to leveling the match after the winger beat three defenders before Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez stopped his shot at the near post.

Berghuis let his emotions get the better of him and got himself sent off after an hour played. The midfielder argued with a ball boy before he went in with a dangerous tackle on Joaquin Correa. Referee Simone Sozza initially gave a yellow card before upgrading it to a red card after checking the replays.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Amsterdammers equalized in the 79th minute. Again, super-sub Chuba Akpom came off the bench to score. Kristian Hlynsson crossed it perfectly for the English striker, who headed home.

The first match between the sides finished 3-3, and this one seemed to be going the same way until Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj made a fateful error. It was an easy catch for the German-Kosovo goalkeeper, but he dropped it before diving and connecting with Sarr. The referee gave Marseille their second penalty of the match, which Aubameyang converted once more to clinch his hat trick.

Ajax has been knocked out of the Europa League this season. Brighton and Marseille have gone through in the group. John van ’t Schip’s side can still finish third, which would qualify them for the UEFA Conference League. They have two points, with AEK Athens ahead of them with four points. Both sides face each other in the last match of the group.