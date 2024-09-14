Max Verstappen set the fifth-fastest time in the third free practice session for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Red Bull Dutchman was beaten by 0.35 seconds by Mercedes driver George Russell, who set the fastest time of 1:42.514 on the street circuit in the capital Baku.

Verstappen was still the fastest in the first free practice session on Friday but had problems in the second session (sixth), where he almost crashed. Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) was the best performer in this session. Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes was also on par with the leading Red Bull drivers.

In the third free practice session, Leclerc was good for the second time, followed by Briton Lando Norris and Australian Oscar Piastri (McLaren). The practice was interrupted for a while when Frenchman Esteban Ocon stalled his Alpine and had to be taken off the track. Later, another red flag followed after Briton Oliver Bearman, who replaced the suspended Kevin Magnussen on the Haas team, rammed his car into a wall.

Qualifying will start at 2 p.m., with Sunday's race starting at 1 p.m. Verstappen has not won six Grands Prix in a row, and his lead over Norris has shrunk to 62 points.