Today is the first of two days set aside for the budget debate in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament. It is considered the most important debate of the year. Usually, the Cabinet faces critical opposition parties. But the Schoof I Cabinet also has to worry about whether the coalition will hold together.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof’s first parliamentary debate on the government statement just before the summer recess devolved into considerable chaos. Amid accusations of racism from the opposition, PVV leader Geert Wilders attacked Schoof and Minister Fleur Agema of Public Health put him in a difficult position with posts on X.

The government is entering this debate with the coalition parties in open disagreement about an important theme - migration. All four parties want to drastically reduce the number of asylum seekers who can seek safety in the Netherlands, but the NSC has serious reservations about the intention to declare an asylum crisis.

Interim NSC leader Nicolien van Vroonhoven, who is standing in for Pieter Omtzigt while he is on sick leave, announced that she would only support declaring an asylum crisis if the Council of State thinks it is a good idea. That seriously annoyed Wilders and VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz. The VVD leader said her party “is not going to speculate about what could not happen,” according to NOS. And Wilders warned the NSC to “think carefully” about its next steps. “The Netherlands has a huge asylum crisis, and it will not be solved by the NSC running away in advance and threatening with a negative vote.”

Asylum will definitely be a big topic of discussion in the debate, but the opposition parties also have other concerns. GroenLinks-PvdA leader Frans Timmermans finds the government’s poverty-fighting plans lacking and is very critical of cuts in education. He speaks of “a Cabinet mainly for the rich.”

The D66 also has a big problem with education budget cuts and wants to scrap plans to increase VAT on art, culture, and sports. SP leader Jimmy Dijk also wants to do more to tackle poverty and less for the business community and people with large bank accounts.

CDA leader Henri Bontenbal thinks the Cabinet is “making too great a claim on the future” and believes that many of its objectives will be hard, if not impossible, to achieve. CDA and ChristenUnie are against abolishing the social service period. PvdD thinks the Cabinet is avoiding making difficult choices in agriculture. And DENK worries that the Cabinet is not prioritizing equality.

The opposition is going into the debate with ammunition. Just before the government presented its budget, all three of the Netherlands’ planning offices released a critical joint statement saying that the Cabinet is too focused on the here and now and is not considering the consequences for the future with its plans.