Since the Schoof I Cabinet gave an insight into its plans for its term of office on Friday, reactions from opposition parties and associations have been mixed. The plans cover a wide range of topics, including the intention to declare the asylum situation a national emergency, modify the income tax system, and reduce the health insurance deductible during its four-year term.

DENK leader Stephan van Baarle reads an "agenda of distrust" in the coalition program, he told NOS. "The coalition program shows that this is a far-right and anti-social Cabinet." In his opinion, people in the Netherlands get too little, and poverty is perpetuated, while the cabinet supports big business, according to Van Baarle.

"Anything that is even slightly different is viewed with suspicion by this Cabinet," he said. He speaks of "tough measures" against refugees and calls PVV Minister Marjolein Faber an "asylum dictator" because she pushed her crisis law through Parliament. Van Baarle also pointed out proposals that, in his opinion, were aimed specifically at Muslims, such as the proposed regulation of calls to prayer.

The Cabinet confirmed on Friday that it wants to declare the asylum situation as an emergency, which will be activated by Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Asylum and Migration Minister Marjolein Faber. It makes it possible to deviate from established law regarding the treatment of foreign people and also lets the Cabinet suspend the law regarding the even distribution of asylum seekers across the Netherlands. Both of these can be done without approval from the Tweede Kamer and Eerste Kamer, the lower and upper houses of Parliament.

All in all, the DENK chairman said, the Cabinet should "leave as soon as possible."

The association of regional mosque umbrella organizations K7 also finds the coalition agreement worrying and threatening. "This has a threatening tone," the association reports in a response to the coalition program.

"In the coalition agreement, we now read that they want to (further) restrict the right to demonstrate (except for burning the Koran), want to control informal education by the state, want to prevent foreign financing and want additional regulations regarding the (Islamic) call to prayer," according to K7.

The mosque associations further stated that, given the PVV's participation in this Cabinet, it should come as no surprise that "there is virtually no confidence in the intention, mentioned in passing, to combat Muslim discrimination. After all, Muslim discrimination is at the heart of that party".

The umbrella organizations state that the agreement is problematic "for anyone who cares about the rule of law." "Freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and thus individual freedom are under great pressure. What was explicitly stated in the PVV election manifesto is now implicitly becoming policy."

BBB pleased; Business associations welcome cabinet plans, but still have “major concerns”

Despite the criticism of the Schoof I Cabinet's policy initiatives, there was also praise from the BBB and the organizations representing entrepreneurs in the Netherlands.

BBB leader Caroline van der Plas was pleased with the government program that the Cabinet presented on Friday. "Beautiful work," she wrote on X.

Van der Plas expressed disappointment on Thursday about the plans of her own Minister of Agriculture to reduce the livestock population. She was still "very disappointed" at the time. But all in all, BBB is "positive about the elaboration of the government program by the Cabinet. Many points that BBB had in the election program have now been elaborated in the government program," she said.

Overall, the BBB was happy with the outcome of the Coalition's plans. "BBB is (apart from the announced skimming of animal rights) pleased with the manure package Minister Femke Wiersma presented on Friday. After the sour came the sweet on Friday, although many plans still need to be worked out," the party stated on social media.

VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland see that the coalition agreement aligns with the outline agreement presented in May. The business organizations note that positive points have been further elaborated, such as improving the business climate. However, there are also "major concerns", such as significant cutbacks in knowledge and innovation.

The Cabinet calls knowledge and innovation in the program "the engine of our society" but at the same time states that cutbacks are needed. That is not the only point that the business organizations are concerned about. According to VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland, the solutions for major problems, such as the nitrogen crisis, are also not very concrete.

On the other hand, the government has plans to tackle the tight labor market, which the organizations are positive about. The government also wants to create more physical space for companies.

The Entrepreneurs' Association Ondernemend Nederland (ONL) has noticed that the government also looks out for smaller entrepreneurs. For example, when it comes to paying wages in case of illness and reducing the regulatory burden for entrepreneurs, "This government seems to show more love for the entrepreneur," says ONL chairman Erik Ziengs. Now, we are going to ensure that the implementation does not come to a standstill."

"It is now important that the focus shifts to the further elaboration and implementation of the cabinet plans," say VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland, who say they would like to respond "to the cabinet's outstretched hand to civil society to work on this together."

FME, the technological industry organization, is also happy to accept that hand. "There is an entrepreneurial mentality in this agreement. The cabinet speaks of an enthusiastic, pragmatic approach," says chairman Theo Henrar. According to him, there are still some unanswered questions. "We are looking forward to the budget with great interest, where we expect a more concrete translation of these ambitious plans, particularly in the area of ​​innovation."

Deltalinqs, the business network of the Rotterdam port area, sees that there is still a "large gap between dream and reality" and that many things are not yet concrete. For example, the government expresses in the government program the desire not to let energy costs get out of step with our neighboring countries. Still, according to Deltalinqs, the program does not yet contain concrete actions to address this.