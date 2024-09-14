KLM is looking into a change in their catering in the Economy Class on flights within Europe, Luchtvaartnieuws reported. Currently, passengers are given a free vegetarian sandwich with a drink, but the airline thinks this is not always in line with the passenger's needs anymore.

Therefore, KLM is looking into "various concepts which make a wider range possible for a fee," the spokesperson told the trade magazine.

The new catering system's design is still unclear, and the research is still ongoing. One possibility is that passengers will still receive free coffee, water, and tea, plus an eventual small snack, but other drinks and meals will have to be paid for, Luchtvaartnieuws wrote.

In this case, passengers can choose their own meals from a wide range of options, which could help KLM improve its income. If the decision is made to go this way, then the catering will be more like that of other airlines, such as Lufthansa and British Airways.

KLM and sister company Air-France are among the few Western European airlines that still offer free food on flights within Europe. This is still the custom in Eastern Europe.

A KLM spokesperson emphasized that no significant changes are expected in the short term. "We are currently still in the research phase. The service will be introduced by the end of 2025 at the earliest."