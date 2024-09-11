State Secretary Ingrid Coneradie of Justice and Security wants Dutch convicts to serve their sentences in prisons in Estonia. The PVV Cabinet member is working on that plan, sources told RTL Nieuws. Staff shortages at Dutch prisons mean that nearly 2,000 convicts currently can’t serve their sentences.

Justice and Security officials have already visited Estonia and the Estonians are positive about the plan, the broadcaster’s sources said. After initial discussions, it looks like the Netherlands can imprison up to 500 convicts in an Estonian prison from 2026. The one in Tartu is the most suitable, insiders said.

Coenradie wants to soon visit Estonia herself to see what is possible. According to the sources, other countries are also interested in renting cells. “It is therefore important to take a next step quickly.”

There is still a lot to work out. Prisons in Estonia must meet the requirements set by Dutch law, for example, on day programs and legal protection for prisoners. It must also be examined whether improsing convicts abroad fits within the principle of the Dutch constitutional state and whether it is financially feasible.

According to RTL’s insiders, the State Secretary is considering imprisoning “foreigners in criminal law” - people who don’t have Dutch nationality - in Estonia. Officials consider this easier because these prisoners receive fewer visitors and do not have to reintegrate into Dutch society.

Another option is to send prisoners with long sentences to Estonia for the start of their sentence. They can then transfer back to the Netherlands for the reintegration part of their sentence.