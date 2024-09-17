Politicians are arriving at the Koninklijke Scouwburg in The Hague for King Willem-Alexander’s Budget Day speech and the official opening of the parliamentary year. As per tradition, they’re dressed to the nines for what is affectionately called the “hat parade” as they enter the building.

This is Prime Minister Dick Schoof’s first Budget Day and the first Budget Day in 14 years without Mark Rutte as Prime Minister. In a video posted on X, Schoof explained what to expect of the day, calling it an extra special one for him. Schoof was one of the first politicians to arrive, attending with his partner, Loes Meurs.

Vocational students were responsible for the hair and makeup of several Cabinet members on Budget Day. Prime Minister Schoof, Housing Minister Mona Keijzer, and Education Minister Eppo Bruins, among others, sat down for a cut and style. “Ready for Budget Day 2024,” Keijzer wrote on X, thanking “these two great people - Chrissy and Quinty” for doing her hair and makeup.

The five SP parliamentarians each invited a person with a physically taxing job to be their plus one. They are accompanied by a factory worker, a healthcare worker, a roof tiler, a distribution worker, and an employee for Tata Steel. The party wants to draw attention to negotiations for a decent early retirement scheme, which has been the reason for multiple strikes in recent weeks.

"Most people in The Hague are unfamiliar with heavy work," SP leader Jimmy Dijk told ANP. "That is why we are showing who they are. They and many thousands of other people in the Netherlands do indispensable, but extremely heavy work. Their backs, ankles, and knees break down much sooner. They cannot enjoy their pension in a healthy way and, on average, also die years earlier."

Vandaag is mijn jongste zoon mijn gast voor #Prinsjesdag. Mijn outfit heeft een Urker-tintje (Jurk van Urk) als symbool voor alle vissers en hun families in Nederland, maar ook voor de vissers die op zee zijn gebleven en hun nabestaanden 💔 pic.twitter.com/yNwQcNGPsR — Caroline van der Plas (@lientje1967) September 17, 2024