Due to a lack of staff in prisons, around 1,800 convicts who are allowed to await their sentences in freedom do not yet have to go to jail. Outgoing Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) had decided at the end of last year that these so-called self-reporters will not be called up for the time being to serve their imposed sentence. According to him, this emergency measure was necessary to have cells available to lock up police detainees and preventive detainees.

This has been successful, but was leading to a growing group of convicts waiting to serve their sentences, he said in a parliamentary debate. Weerwind believes it is important that every convicted person eventually serves their sentence. However, he cannot predict how long the temporary measure will last. First, new and structural measures are required, which are still being discussed in the industry. "Difficult measures are inevitable," he said.

The cells are there, but because there are not enough people working in the prisons, they are not usable. According to Weerwind, the staff shortage affects society as a whole. Consideration is being given to ways to attract and retain employees for prison work.

There are great concerns in the Tweede Kamer about the situation, as it is not fair to the victims and it is not right that offenders have to serve their sentences later. Several groups are calling for smarter punishment. D66 and NSC, for example, are considering more electronic house arrest. In addition, people who do not pay their fines should do community service instead of going to prison. The minister accepts this idea, but says that such changes will have to be decided by a later Cabinet.

Weerwind will provide more information on ways to tackle the problems by the beginning of April at the latest.