Police chief Andy Kraag is joining Europol. Kraag, currently the deputy chief of police of one of the two national police units, will take over the management of the European Serious and Organized Crime Centre (ESOCC) at Europol on October 1, the police announced.

Kraag has been deputy police chief of the National Expertise and Operations Unit (LX) since January of this year and has also been involved in the development and establishment of the new Surveillance, Security, and Protection Unit. Prior to that, he was head of the National Criminal Investigation Department for five years and operational commander of the Special Operations Service.

The police praise his successes during this time in the fight against internationally organized crime. "For example, he was involved in numerous arrests of leading figures in the criminal milieu. An important breakthrough was the EncroChat investigation. This investigation led to numerous convictions and the exposure of the high-profile torture container. He was also responsible for tackling criminal communication services such as Exclu."

The European Serious and Organized Crime Centre at Europol supports EU Member States' investigations into serious and organized crime, such as international organized drug crime, corruption, and human trafficking. Kraag explains that he could not pass up the opportunity at Europol. "In my new position, I will continue to work unabated on the security of the Netherlands and Europe."

"It is also good that this important post aimed at the joint fight against international crime is now occupied by the Netherlands," said LX police chief Inge Godthelp-Teunissen in response to Kraag's departure.