Almost all employers allow their employees to work from home, and seven out of ten have no intention of forcing their employees to come into the office more often. The employers' association AWVN reported this following a member survey of more than 350 employers. Three out of four are satisfied with the current ratio of working from home to office work.

According to the employers' association, half of employees regularly work from home and commute to work on average three days a week. However, their bosses do not see the situation as perfect and prefer to spread the rush, reports AWVN. Offices are often crowded on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but it is difficult for working parents to reschedule when their children go to daycare, for example.

Overall, three quarters of all participating employers are satisfied with the current situation. Most survey participants do not plan to change anything in their current work from home/office ratio. However, one in three employers is thinking about doing something to get employees into the office more often, mainly because there is more social contact then. But according to the AWVN, they don't seem to want an office obligation either.