This Saturday afternoon, no long lines of cars are entering and leaving The Hague via the A12 highway. Instead of cars, Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists are standing and sitting on the asphalt, demonstrating against the annual fossil fuel subsidies.

XR protesters have brought flags, banners, and signs with texts such as "We are the voice of nature" and "Economic growth is the problem.'' People dressed in white resuscitate the patient earth on a bed they brought with them. Further on, on the asphalt, several tents of people clearly plan to spend the night on the highway asphalt. The climate action group had already announced in advance that Saturday's protest would be the most disruptive so far.

In other ways, it is clear that the XR protesters are not planning to leave the highway anytime soon. People have brought comfortable camping chairs and provisions. The atmosphere is friendly, and some protesters are playing music. A few have brought their children, and a dog is also walking on the highway's asphalt. In addition, some protesters are reading a book on the crash barriers.

Well-known climate activist and author Lucas Winnips also plans to stay for a long time. He has pitched his tent in the A12 tunnel and has no intention of going home anytime soon. "I demand that the government immediately stop the 39 to 46 billion in fossil subsidies that are still being paid out to the major polluters in the middle of a climate crisis. That has to stop immediately." He says that he was "completely" shocked when he started reading up on the consequences of climate change.

Winnips says he is prepared to "stay for a very long time." "Hence the tent." Whether it will be a very comfortable night on the cold asphalt remains to be seen. But he is confident. "The atmosphere at Extinction Rebellion is always excellent. It can get a bit cold, but I am happy to do that. I have a jacket and a sleeping bag, if necessary."

Around 1 p.m., a few protesters removed some of the black cloths hung along the road amid loud cheers. The police are keeping an eye on things but hardly intervene. Officers are striking for a new early retirement scheme.

XR said in response to the police's absence that "the choice of the police to not be present at the A12 blockade shows that they themselves also realize that the usual large-scale police deployment is disproportionate and unnecessary."

Rijkswaterstaat has already announced that it will close the A12 near The Hague if XR blocks the road as soon as Van Zanen gives the formal order to do so.