A worker at a mental health facility in Heerlen died after she was stabbed by a former patient. The victim died from her injuries on Tuesday, more than a week after the April 15 incident on the grounds of the Mondriaan institution.

Police arrested a 29-year-old suspect that afternoon after asking for help from people in the area. In a bulletin, the suspect was described as standing 1.8 meters tall with long black hair and medium complexion, wearing a dark jacket, beige pants, and heels.

“The suspect is still in custody and the investigation is ongoing,” police said on Wednesday. “Out of respect for her relatives, we will not make any further statements about the case.”

The victim and suspect had a prior “treatment relationship,” a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service told ANP. The allegations against the suspect have been upgraded to a suspicion of murder or manslaughter due to the victim’s death. An initial court appearance is expected to take place on Thursday.

The stabbing at the institution on John F. Kennedylaan rattled Mondriaan workers. "Our colleague was spontaneous, enthusiastic, driven and worked from her heart," said a statement released this week. “This loss affects us all deeply.”