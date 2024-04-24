Amsterdam ranked second on a list of cities worldwide where people most prefer to move for their work. The Dutch capital was only behind London, which finished at the top for the third year in a row. The results of the study were reported by The Network, a global alliance of recruitment websites in cooperation with the Boston Consulting Group.

The research was based on survey data from over 150,000 respondents from 188 countries. The Netherlands does not seem to be popular overall.

The country dropped two places on the nation's list and is now 16th for the most popular destination for workers worldwide. The United States, Australia, and Canada topped the list.

The study shows that the quality of life, opportunities for work, safety, stability, and security were the most important attractions for employees worldwide who came to the Netherlands. These reasons scored higher in the Netherlands than the worldwide average.

The survey showed that Dutch workers are less likely to work abroad for financial or economic reasons than workers from other countries. One of the biggest reasons workers from the Netherlands do not move to a foreign country as much is their intense emotional connection with the Netherlands.