Regulators in several other countries where Babboe is active have not yet taken measures against the cargo bike company, despite the measures taken by the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA). The Dutch regulator temporarily banned the sales of all cargo bikes by Babboe and demanded that the company recall most models.

Until recently, the Dutch company Babboe also sold cargo bikes in various European countries, the United States, Canada, and Australia, among others. Babboe has also temporarily stopped sales in other countries after the NVWA's findings were announced. The NVWA says hundreds of frames were broken on the Babboe cargo bikes in recent years. The bicycles can be sold again when the company has proven they are safe.

A spokesperson for the Canadian regulator Health Canada said that manufacturers and importers need to prove that their products are safe and meet all requirements as per the rules in the country. It is forbidden to sell products that are unsafe or unhealthy for people. The spokesperson said the Canadian regulator has not recalled any cargo bikes from Babboe or issued any safety warnings.

A spokesperson for the Irish regulator CCPC has said they are still waiting for information from the NVWA about the safety issues with the cargo bikes. The Australian watchdog ACCC did not specifically mention Babboe cargo bikes. The spokesperson said that the ACCC expects a supplier to voluntarily recall products and take them off the market if they have discovered they are unsafe.

The Belgian regulator FOD Economie has not yet issued a sales ban on cargo bikes. The FOD Economie received nine reports from concerned consumers about the cargo bikes since Belgian media paid attention to the sales ban and recall in the Netherlands on Thursday. The supervisor then contacted the NVWA about the safety problem. "We are looking at this file with the necessary priority," said a spokeswoman.

Babboe now has to send the NVWA information about how they will recall the bikes and how many they will recall. The regulator said last week that the company has a couple of days to provide the information. A spokesperson for the NVWA shared on Wednesday that the information has not been sent yet.

How Babboe will recall the bikes and how many they will recall is unknown. The company would not answer questions on the topic on Wednesday. "At this time, preparing for the recall and informing consumers is our highest priority, and we cannot share more information yet," a Babboe spokeswoman said earlier this week.