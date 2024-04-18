Ziggo has taken down the kids' channel BabyTV until further notice. Hackers took over the channel’s broadcast for the second time on Wednesday, showing very violent Russian propaganda for 13 minutes starting at around 2:10 p.m., NU.nl reports.

The same thing happened on March 28. This time, the broadcast was taken over for a longer time, and the footage was significantly more violent, showing bombings and cities in complete ruins.

Ziggo told NU.nl that it was shocked by the images broadcast on BabyTV. “It is absolutely not the intention that children and babies are exposed to these types of images,” a spokesperson said. “We immediately contacted Disney and asked them to investigate.” Ziggo has taken down BabyTV for the time being as a precaution. “We have also removed the images from our archive, so they can no longer be viewed via Ziggo.”

KPN TV told the newspaper that it noticed the disruption in the signal and took the channel down before the Russian propaganda started. Its customers did not see it.

“We intervened immediately when we were informed about the incident,” a spokesperson for Eutelsat, the company that distributes BabyTV’s signal worldwide, told the newspaper. Eutelsat is investigating the two hacks and cannot share details at this stage.