The TV channel BabyTV has been the victim of a cyber attack in which a Russian propaganda film was suddenly shown on the children's channel. Insiders are now warning that the takeover of BabyTV was not the actual target of the hackers but "possibly a harbinger of more," NU.nl reports.

On Thursday, March 28, BabyTV viewers experienced a curious occurrence when Russian propaganda was suddenly broadcast instead of child-friendly content. Michael Domenech remembers the incident clearly. First the sound cut out and then suddenly, Russian propaganda was broadcast on the children's channel, he told NU.nl

"You could see Russian President Putin, the Russian flag, animations of a bridge and a map of Russia," Domenech continues. "I asked myself: What is this? We then zapped back and forth. As it turned out, it was actually broadcast on BabyTV," Domenech said.

BabyTV is a television channel aimed at children aged between zero and four and shows child-friendly content such as cheerful music and colorful animations.

According to insiders, the attack was a sophisticated hack. The source of the vulnerability lies with the satellite company Eutelsat. The hackers undermined Eutelsat, which is responsible for transmitting BabyTV's encrypted TV signal to its Hotbird satellite. The TV signal is then broadcast all over the world by this satellite.

The Russian propaganda films were not only shown in the Netherlands but also on the same channel in Portugal and Scandinavia.

However, it is unclear whether the cyber attack was carried out by Russian hackers. According to Mariëlle Wijermars, Assistant Professor of Cybersecurity and Politics at Maastricht University, someone else could also be behind the hack. However, she finds it worrying that this is the first time that "hackers have gained access to satellite television," she told NU.nl.