A 20-year-old Rotterdam woman has been detained in Morocco over her clothing choices in an online dating show. The Moroccan authorities considered her skirt too short. They also took issue with the fact that she let her dog choose the man that would be her blind date, the Dutch-Moroccan Armani L’Goumani told Rijnmond.

The TikTok influencer recnetly participated in a YouTube dating show in which she chose her date based on the participating men’s outfits. She had her dog make the decision. When she tried to fly back home to the Netherlands, customs stopped her at the airport. “I was told to report to the nearest police station regarding an ongoing investigation.” She can’t leave the country.

The young woman told Rijnmond that she didn’t find her outfit “that exposed and confrontational,” but she started getting negative reactions the moment the show went live. “I offended the women by my choice of clothing and the men by letting my dog choose. That was not my intention. It was more for fun. I respect the norms and values of Morocco.”

The Morocco authorities charged her with “intentional nudity and indecency,” which carries a prison sentence of two years and a fine of 50 euros in Morocco. She has since apologized for her clothing choice on TikTok, explaining that she grew up in the Netherlands, where short skirts are normal.

“I find this very annoying,” she told Rijnmond. “If I had known this, I would never have participated.” She added that she hopes she doesn’t have to go to jail.