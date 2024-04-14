The tree frog has made a return to the Netherlands. The species were almost completely gone from the country and were considered endangered. Recent counts have shown that targeted measures and the changing nature management have helped. Many tree frogs have been spotted in the south and north of the country, said RAVON, the specialist organization for reptiles, amphibians, and fish.

The small green tree frog is mainly found on sandy soils. However, around 80 percent of tree frogs disappeared at the end of the last century, making the animal one of the most endangered amphibians in the Netherlands.

Only small groups were spotted in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen, Midden-Limburg, the Achterhoek, and Twente during that time. The last tree frogs disappeared from Drenthe in 2017.

Tree frogs can climb trees, but they live on sunny banks of fens and natural water pools. The recovery of these water features and the landscape has created a new living area for the animals, RAVON adds.

Frogs released in Noord-Brabant and Limburg in recent years appear to have reproduced and can now be found in more areas

Frogs have also been released in the northern Dutch provinces, but some kept privately as pets have also escaped into the wild. The tree frogs are doing so well now that hundreds of them can be seen and heard. There are currently so many tree frogs in the region that RAVON has been looking for volunteers to help with the count.

