The police arrested three men who were hurt during a stabbing at a home in Wijchen, Gelderland on Friday morning. The incident happened almost simultaneously to a report of a home invasion robbery around the same home. The wounded men were arrested in the hospital, the police said.

Officers found a bloody baseball bat lying in a pool of blood in the front yard of the home, De Gelderlander reports. Two women who reside in the area were also brought to a police station for questioning. They were believed to be unharmed.

The police responded to the home on Wezelsedijk at around 7 a.m. after a report of a burglary. They found three men with stab wounds at the scene. One had severe injuries, the other two were conscious and able to talk to the first responders, an officer at the scene told De Gelderlander.

Multiple ambulances were sent to the scene, closely followed by a trauma team travelling by helicopter. First responders took all three injured men to a hospital for treatment, where the police later arrested them.

The circumstances were still very unclear as of 3 p.m. It is not yet known what the police suspect the arrested men of, whether there was a burglary at all, or why there was a baseball bat in a pool of blood in the front yard.

One police officer at the scene told De Gelderlander that there were people in the home at the time of the incident but couldn’t say whether they were the residents.

The police cordoned off the home for a forensic investigation and the collection of trace evidence. There were also sniffer dogs at the scene.