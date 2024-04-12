Wageningen University & Research (WUR) has launched another study to try to figure out why so many lobsters are dying in the Oosterschelde. The animals are dying in large numbers, and it’s not clear why. “Nothing is visible on the outside of the lobster, but many animals are limp and inactive. Something is going on, but we don't know what,” researcher Jildou Schotanus told NOS.

The sentiment among fishermen in the Oosterschelde is grim, according to the broadcaster. The lobster season has just started, and the catch is dismal. Fishermen Henk Jumelet typically removed 25 kilograms of lobsters from the water per day. Now, it is about 2 kilograms, and the animals are in bad shape. “Normally, you have to be a bit careful that they don’t pinch your finger, but now nothing happens. They are weak, not okay.”

The local fishermen think that steel slag—a residual product from the steel industry, mainly Tata Steel in the Netherlands—is the culprit. Tata Steel sells the waste material to contractors, who use the gray stones in road construction and coastal reinforcement projects, including in the Oosterschelde and Westerschelde. But there are increasing concerns about steel slag’s safety.

Last year, an RIVM study found that steel slag may be more harmful than previously thought. In April, the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) also issued a warning. “When these substances enter the soil and groundwater, the animals and plants that live there can die,” the ILT said. “It is also known that residents living in areas where steel slag has been applied have experienced health problems, such as nosebleeds and burns.”

In September, there were also large numbers of dead lobsters in the Oosterschelde, and the WUR conducted research but found no cause. “We then investigated whether there were bacteria, viruses, or parasites in the animals. That turned up nothing at the time,” Schotanus told NOS. “The research now is broader. We are now also going to investigate whether toxic substances or heavy metals are found in the sick animals.”

In September, the province of Zeeland asked State Secretary Vivianne Heijen of Infrastructure and Water Management to stop using steel slag in the Oosterschelde and Westerschelde until the consequences were clear. But Heijnen said there would be no ban, and she is not concerned about the product's safety. “If I were concerned, I would ban it immediately,” she previously said.