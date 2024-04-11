The weather in the Netherlands is turning sunny and warm just in time for the weekend. Thursday will still see some showers and maximums no higher than 15 degrees. But there will be more sun from Friday, and thermometers could climb as high as 23 degrees in the south on an abundantly sunny Saturday, Weeronline and the KNMI expect.

It’s also the start of hayfever season, so sufferers best make sure they have their medication at hand. April started of very mild, and the grass is developing quickly. “The first flowering grasses have been spotted. In the coming weeks, more grass species will bloom, and the risk of hay fever complaints will gradually increase,” Weeronline said.

Today, a rainy area is leaving the country toward Germany. It will leave clouds and some drizzle behind, but the afternoon should be dry in most places. The southwesterly wind is moderate and sometimes quite strong near the sea. Maximums will climb to 14 or 15 degrees.

Friday will start cloudy, and there may be some light rain in the east and northeast. The sun will break through in more and more places as the morning progresses. Friday afternoon will have sunny periods everywhere in the Netherlands, though with a fairly strong southwest-to-west wind. Maximums will climb to around 14 degrees on the Wadden Islands, about 17 degrees in Amsterdam, and 20 or 21 degrees in the south.

Saturday will be a lovely spring day, with plenty of sunshine occasionally covered by veil clouds and a moderate wind. Maximums will range from 14 degrees in the Wadden to up to 23 degrees in some parts of Limburg, Noord-Brabant, and De Achterhoek. The Randstad area should see thermometers hit 20 degrees.

Perfect weather to be outside and enjoy events like the IAmExpat Fair in Amsterdam at Gashouder Westergas, the Bregepop concert festival in Scharsterbrug (Friesland), and the Vlootdag in Harlingen, where the Brown Fleet is on parade to start the sailing season. Remember to wear sunscreen, especially if you plan to spend time outside during the middle of the day.

Netherlands residents should enjoy the spring weather on Saturday. From Sunday, it’s back to colder, wetter weather. “After the weekend, the afternoon temperature will be around 10 degrees,” Weeronline said. Typical temperatures for this time of year are around 14 degrees. “The weather consists of showers, sometimes even hail, and occasional sun.”