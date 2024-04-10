Last year, 648 people in the Netherlands died in a traffic accident. That is 61 fewer road deaths than in 2022, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported. At least four in ten cyclists who died were riding an e-bike. This mainly concerns people over 75.

In 2023, a total of 270 cyclists and 194 passenger car occupants died. Road fatalities also included motorcyclists, pedestrians, and people on mobility scooters. The number of road deaths decreased from the beginning of this century to 2010 because there were fewer car accidents. After 2010, the number fluctuated around 630 every year, but in 2022, there was a peak of 745 road deaths. The number of fatal bicycle accidents has increased in recent years.

Of the cyclists who died, over 40 percent died in a collision with a (delivery) van. A third died without a collision, for example, due to a fall. According to CBS, it is difficult to determine what role e-bikes play in fatal accidents because the type of bicycle is not registered in all cases. For example, when a cyclist hits a pedestrian, it is not always noted whether it happened with a regular bicycle or an e-bike.

Noord-Brabant had the most traffic deaths last year, 120. That is 21 fewer than the year before, but still the highest number of all provinces. After Noord-Brabant, Zuid-Holland and Noord-Holland had the most fatal traffic accidents. The fewest traffic fatalities occurred in Flevoland (11) and Zeeland (19).

As in previous years, more men (491) than women (193) were killed in traffic.