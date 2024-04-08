A witness in the case surrounding the mistaken identity murder of mental healthcare director Rob Zweekhorst failed to show up at the court in Rotterdam on Monday. The court asked the police to track the man down, but it was to no avail.

The witness’s lawyer said that his client did not want to appear at a public hearing. “He is never going to explain anything in this setting.” Nevertheless, at the request of the Public Prosecution Service (OM), the judge tried to enforce his presence with a warrant.

The police were unable to find the man and bring him to court on Monday. Therefore, the court will schedule a new hearing to question the witness. It is not yet known when this will take place.

The witness had previously stated that Rene F. from Schiedam was involved in the mistaken identity murder ten years ago. F.’s lawyer said that he could demonstrate that this is a lie.

The OM suspects F. ordered the assassination of drug boss Dennis van den B. after customs officers discovered a cocaine shipment worth approximately 10 million euros at the end of 2013, leading to a conflict in the drug world. The gunman probably mistook Zweekhorst for Van den B. Zweekhorst was shot at close range when he walked his dogs in Berkel and Rodenrijs on 1 January 2014.

The case against the suspected gunman was dropped last year due to a lack of evidence. F. is currently serving a 30-month prison sentence for possessing and trading in raw materials for the production of synthetic drugs.

On 13 March 2024, there were explosions at F.’s home in Schiedam and at his mother’s home in Ridderkerk. Their homes were also the target of explosive attacks last year. His lawyer confirmed this.