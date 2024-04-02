Airlines can reduce the chaos with travelers’ hand baggage by asking them to submit the dimensions of the suitcase before the flight, De Telegraaf reports based on a successful test by Professor Peter Vink of TU Delft.

In the test, passengers had to provide the weight and size of the suitcase well ahead of the flight. That allowed the airline to figure out where to stow the hand luggage before the plane filled with travelers trying to do so themselves.

“The loading became more efficient, and an additional advantage was that the passenger immediately found his appropriate seat,” Vink said to the newspaper. So no milling around in the isle, causing a traffic jam. “That made boarding faster. The difference was enormous.”

TU Delft is in discussion with airlines that may want to purchase the concept. The trade unions for airline workers would prefer a standard size for hand luggage and more controls at check-in.

As more airlines charge for checked-in luggage, travelers are increasingly traveling with carry-on only. That sometimes results in more hand luggage than the overhead compartments can handle.

From tomorrow, Transavia travelers will also have to pay for carry-on luggage that requires placement in an overhead compartment. Prices start at 10 euros per piece for each direction. Passengers will still be allowed to take personal items that can be placed under the seat free of charge