Dutch discount airline Transavia will begin charging passengers for carry-on luggage that requires placement in an overhead luggage bin. The minimum price for the cabin luggage will start at 10 euros per piece for each direction of travel. While the airline claimed the fee was added to make the process smoother when boarding and exiting their aircraft, it was already known that Transavia was under intense pressure from parent company Air France - KLM to boost optional add-on revenue by 125 million euros annually.

Previously, passengers were allowed to take two pieces of baggage in the cabin for free, one of which needs to fit under the seat. The new policy will only take effect for passengers who complete their booking after April 3. "So even if passengers have booked before April 3, and they only travel after April 3, they are subject to the old conditions," the airline said in a statement.

Passengers will still be allowed to take personal items that can be placed under the seat free of charge, Transavia said. Currently, the dimensions for that free item must fit within the maximum dimensions of 40 x 30 x 20 centimeters. Luggage items placed in the overhead compartment must be no larger than 55 x 35 x 25 centimeters. That includes wheels and handles. Each carry-on item has a maximum allowable weight of 10 kilograms.

"It has become apparent that the capacity in the luggage bins is often insufficient to process the flow of trolleys inside the cabin in a timely and complete manner. Last-minute luggage often has to be collected and then placed in the hold," Transavia claimed when justifying the charge. "Furthermore, the change in policy is necessary because we are faced with increasingly higher costs, regardless of our fleet renewal."

“We want to further increase additional income, including by paying for hand luggage,” said Air France - KLM CFO Steven Zaat in an interview with Telegraaf in December. At the time, it was not clear when the carry-on charge would take effect.

Transavia is the largest low-cost airline in the Netherlands, and the second largest passenger service at Schiphol Airport, behind KLM. EasyJet is currently Transavia's biggest competitor at Schiphol, as the third largest airline at Schiphol EasyJet, RyanAir, Vueling and Wizz Air all require passengers to pay an additional fee to bring a larger bag into the cabin.

Dutch travel association ANVR said it was displeased when it learned of Transavia's plan last month. "When you go on a trip or holiday, you naturally have luggage with you. Having to even pay for hand luggage is very sad," said ANVR head Frank Oostdam at the time. "Transavia must focus on enforcing the existing rules for hand luggage. When you see what people can carry in different sizes of bags and suitcases, you create a lot of conflict among customers who do adhere to the rules and then cannot store their luggage."

Transavia also stated there were other reasons why the increased revenue is needed. "For example, we have to pay more and more for emission allowances and maintenance costs are increasing."